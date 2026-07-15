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PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Income

July 15, 2026 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.941 billion, or $4.81 per share. This compares with $1.532 billion, or $3.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.956 billion or $4.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.4% to $6.875 billion from $5.661 billion last year.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.941 Bln. vs. $1.532 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.81 vs. $3.85 last year. -Revenue: $6.875 Bln vs. $5.661 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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