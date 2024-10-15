News & Insights

Markets
PNC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Q3 Income Drops, But Beats Estimates

October 15, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.396 billion, or $3.49 per share. This compares with $1.440 billion, or $3.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $5.432 billion from $5.233 billion last year.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.396 Bln. vs. $1.440 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.49 vs. $3.60 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.432 Bln vs. $5.233 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.