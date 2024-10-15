PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Q3 Income Drops, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.396 billion, or $3.49 per share. This compares with $1.440 billion, or $3.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $5.432 billion from $5.233 billion last year.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.396 Bln. vs. $1.440 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.49 vs. $3.60 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.432 Bln vs. $5.233 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.