PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Q2 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.36 billion, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $1.35 billion, or $3.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $5.41 billion from $5.29 billion last year.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.36 Bln. vs. $1.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.39 vs. $3.36 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.41 Bln vs. $5.29 Bln last year.

