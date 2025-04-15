PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Q1 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.399 billion, or $3.51 per share. This compares with $1.240 billion, or $3.10 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $5.452 billion from $5.145 billion last year.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.399 Bln. vs. $1.240 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.51 vs. $3.10 last year. -Revenue: $5.452 Bln vs. $5.145 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.