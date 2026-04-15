PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.67 billion, or $4.13 per share. This compares with $1.39 billion, or $3.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.75 billion or $4.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $6.16 billion from $5.45 billion last year.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.67 Bln. vs. $1.39 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.13 vs. $3.51 last year. -Revenue: $6.16 Bln vs. $5.45 Bln last year.

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