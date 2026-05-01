The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PNC broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of PNC have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that PNC could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PNC's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 6 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on PNC for more gains in the near future.

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The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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