The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PNC broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of PNC have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that PNC could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at PNC's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting PNC on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.