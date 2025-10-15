PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.723 billion, or $4.35 per share. This compares with $1.396 billion, or $3.49 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $5.915 billion from $5.432 billion last year.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.723 Bln. vs. $1.396 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.35 vs. $3.49 last year. -Revenue: $5.915 Bln vs. $5.432 Bln last year.

