Markets
PNC

PNC Financial Services Group Appoints Mark Wiedman As President

April 07, 2025 — 09:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) announced that it has appointed Mark Wiedman as president of the corporation and its wholly owned banking subsidiary, PNC Bank, National Association, effective immediately. Wiedman will report to PNC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William Demchak.

Wiedman was previously senior managing director at BlackRock and a member of the Global Executive Committee.

Wiedman was most recently the head of the Global Client Business responsible for BlackRock's $11 trillion in commercial relationships, partnerships, and joint ventures across financial institutions and investors worldwide. Prior to that, he was global head of iShares and Index Investments. Wiedman built his early career at BlackRock advising on capital markets and balance sheet issues, joining in 2004 to help start Financial Markets Advisory. He later led BlackRock's emergency assistance to governments and financial institutions during the financial crisis. Wiedman also led BlackRock's 2008 creation of Penny Mac and served on its board from 2008-2019. Before joining BlackRock, he was senior advisor to the Under Secretary for Domestic Finance at the U.S. Treasury.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.