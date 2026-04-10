PNC Financial Services Group About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PNC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/14/26, PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.70, payable on 5/5/26. As a percentage of PNC's recent stock price of $221.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of PNC Financial Services Group to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when PNC shares open for trading on 4/14/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PNC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNC's low point in its 52 week range is $148.21 per share, with $243.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $221.25.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PNC makes up 14.72% of the iShares US Regional Banks ETF (Symbol: IAT) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding PNC).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to PNC — find out what they are ».

In Friday trading, PNC Financial Services Group shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.