PNC Financial Services Group About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PNC)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PNC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PNC's low point in its 52 week range is $148.21 per share, with $243.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $221.25.
Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PNC makes up 14.72% of the iShares US Regional Banks ETF (Symbol: IAT) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding PNC).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to PNC — find out what they are ».
In Friday trading, PNC Financial Services Group shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Largest BDCs by Net Assets
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SCWX
Hedge Fund Activity Among Individual Components
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.