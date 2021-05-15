Markets
PNC

PNC Financial Services Gets Regulatory Approval For Acquisition Of BBVA USA

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) said it received regulatory approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and added "no further regulatory approvals are required to complete the acquisition and merger of PNC Bank and BBVA USA."

In November, The PNC Financial Services agreed to acquire BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., including its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA, for $11.6 billion.

The company also specified that the regulatory approval process also included approvals from the banking departments of the states of Alabama and Texas.

The acquisition is anticipated to close June 1, 2021. Upon closing, PNC said it will be the fifth largest U.S. commercial bank with over $560 billion in assets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PNC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular