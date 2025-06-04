PNC Financial Services Announces Redemption Of Senior Notes Due June 2026

(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) announced the redemption of, on June 12, 2025, of all outstanding 5.812% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due June 12, 2026, issued by PNC of $1 billion.

The securities have an original scheduled maturity date of June 12, 2026. The redemption price will be equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date of June 12, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.