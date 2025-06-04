Markets
PNC

PNC Financial Services Announces Redemption Of Senior Notes Due June 2026

June 04, 2025 — 10:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) announced the redemption of, on June 12, 2025, of all outstanding 5.812% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due June 12, 2026, issued by PNC of $1 billion.

The securities have an original scheduled maturity date of June 12, 2026. The redemption price will be equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date of June 12, 2025.

