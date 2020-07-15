PNC Financial Services Announces Qtly Cash Dividend Of $1.15/share - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) said its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock payable on August 5, 2020 of $1.15 per share, consistent with the second quarter dividend paid on May 5, 2020.

The company also said it will continue the temporary suspension of its common stock repurchase program, announced on March 16, through the third quarter of 2020, with the exception of permissible share repurchases to offset the effects of employee benefit plan-related issuances.

