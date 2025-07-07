PNC Financial Rewards Shareholders With a 6% Dividend Hike

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC hiked its quarterly cash dividend by 6% from the prior payout to $1.70 per share. The dividend will be paid out on Aug. 5, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2025.

This dividend increase move came after the company cleared the Federal Reserve’s 2025 stress test. Under the Fed’s 2025 Supervisory Severely Adverse scenario, PNC’s post-stress capital ratios are expected to stay well above regulatory requirements, with a minimum projected CET1 ratio of 9.7% and an ending CET1 ratio of 9.8%, compared to the regulatory minimum of 4.5%.

Prior to this hike, PNC raised its dividend by 3% to $1.60 per share in July 2024. It has a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 8.49%. At present, its payout ratio is 45% of its earnings.

Based on its closing price of $196.57 as of July 3, 2025, PNC’s current dividend yield is 3.26%, well above the industry average of 1.87%.

Dividend Yield



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

William S. Demchak, chairman and CEO of PNC, stated that, “The increase in our dividend reflects our continued financial strength and our board's confidence in our strategy and outlook.”

PNC's Other Capital Distribution Actions

Apart from dividends, PNC also has a share repurchase program in place. In the second quarter of 2022, a 100 million share repurchase plan was authorized. As of March 31, 2025, 40.5 million shares were available for repurchase under the authorization. Furthermore, the company anticipates maintaining a similar share repurchase level in the upcoming quarters of 2025.

The company also enjoys a decent liquidity position. As of March 31, 2025, PNC had $38.4 billion in total available liquidity, comprising cash and interest-earning deposits at banks. However, its total borrowed funds (comprising of Federal Home Loan Bank advances, senior and subordinated debt, and other borrowings) were higher at $60.7 billion as of the same date.

Given its decent liquidity profile and strong capital position, PNC’s capital distribution activities seem sustainable.

PNC’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of PNC have gained 23.7% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 41.1%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, PNC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Banks That Announced Dividend Hike Plan

Post-clearing the 2025 Fed stress test, Wells Fargo & Company WFC and Citigroup Inc. C announced their plans to raise the quarterly dividend.

WFC plans to raise dividends by 12.5% to 45 cents per share for the third quarter of 2025, while C plans to increase its dividend by 7% to 60 cents per share, beginning the third quarter of 2025.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.