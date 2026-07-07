PNC Financial Rewards Shareholders With 18% Dividend Hike, Stock Up

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC gained nearly 1.3% during yesterday’s trading session after the company announced an 18% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $2 per share from the preceding payout. The dividend will be paid out on Aug. 5, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 20, 2026.

Earlier, in June 2026, PNC announced plans to raise its quarterly dividend following the successful completion of the Federal Reserve’s 2026 stress test. The increase reflects the company’s strong capital position, confidence in its strategy and outlook, and progress with the integration of FirstBank, acquired in January 2026.

Over the past five years, PNC has increased its dividend six times and delivered a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 6%. Before the latest hike, the bank increased its dividend by 6% to $1.70 per share in July 2025.

Based on yesterday’s closing price of $253.20, PNC’s dividend yield stands at 2.7%, higher than the industry average of 1.7%. With a payout ratio of 39%, the bank is balancing reinvestment needs with consistent shareholder returns.

Dividend Yield



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Apart from dividends, PNC continues to return capital through share repurchases. In July 2022, the company authorized a 100 million-share repurchase program. As of March 31, 2026, nearly 32 million shares remained available for repurchase under the authorization.

The company’s capital position remains strong, with its stress capital buffer (SCB) expected to remain at the regulatory minimum of 2.5%. As of March 31, 2026, its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 10.1%, comfortably above its regulatory minimum CET1 requirement of 7%.

PNC also maintains a decent liquidity position. As of March 31, 2026, total available liquidity, comprising cash and due from banks as well as interest-earning deposits in banks, was $31.7 billion. With no short-term borrowings and long-term debt of $63.9 billion as of the same date, the company maintains a healthy funding profile.

With robust capital buffers and a decent liquidity position, PNC appears well-positioned to continue efficient capital deployment. The latest dividend increase underscores management’s confidence in the company’s financial position and long-term growth prospects.

PNC’s Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of PNC Financial have rallied 15.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.4%.

Price Performance



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Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Banks Signal Higher Dividend Post 2026 Stress Test

Other banks also announced plans to increase dividends following the completion of the Fed’s 2026 stress test, including Wells Fargo WFC and Citigroup C.

Wells Fargo intends to raise its third-quarter 2026 common stock dividend by 11% to 50 cents per share from the previous payout, subject to board approval in July. The bank also continues to support shareholder returns through its share repurchase program, with approximately $25.7 billion remaining under its $40-billion buyback authorization announced in April 2025.

Citigroup plans to increase its quarterly common stock dividend by 12% to 67 cents per share from 60 cents, subject to quarterly board approval, beginning in the third quarter of 2026. The company also commenced a $30-billion multi-year share repurchase program in the second quarter of 2026, reflecting its focus on returning capital to shareholders.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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