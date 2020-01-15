US Markets

PNC Financial quarterly profit beats on higher loan growth

Contributor
Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Published

PNC Financial Services Group Inc on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, driven by growth in its loan book.

Compares with estimates, adds details

Jan 15 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC.N on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, driven by growth in its loan book.

PNC Financial, one of the largest local U.S. lenders by assets, said its loan portfolio grew 6% to $239.8 billion, with commercial lending accounting for 67% of total loans.

The U.S. regional bank's net interest income rose marginally to $2.49 billion as higher loans and lower borrowing costs offset lower interest rates.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates thrice last year, pressuring banks' profits.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based bank's net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.30 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.27 billion a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the bank earned $2.97, topping analysts' estimates of $2.93 per share.

Total revenue rose 6.2% to $4.61 billion.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 2963;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular