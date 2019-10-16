PNC Financial quarterly net profit falls marginally

US Markets

U.S. regional bank PNC Financial Services Group Inc on Wednesday posted a near 1% fall in net profit as the bank set aside more money to cover bad loans.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based bank's net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $1.32 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.33 billion, a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/33yWkud)

On a per share basis, quarterly earnings rose to $2.94 from $2.82 a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/33yWkud)

Total revenue rose 3% to $4.49 billion.

