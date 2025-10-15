PNC Financial Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates as NII & Fee Income Rise Y/Y

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s PNC third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.35 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.05. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported EPS of $3.49.

Results were aided by a rise in net interest income (NII) and fee income. Rising loan and deposit balances, along with a decline in provisions for credit losses, were other positives. However, an increase in expenses acted as a spoilsport.

Net income (GAAP basis) was $1.82 billion, which jumped 21.1% from the prior-year quarter.

PNC Financial’s Revenues & Expenses Rise Y/Y

Total quarterly revenues were $5.91 billion, up 8.9% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%.

NII was $3.65 billion, which rose 6.9% from the year-ago quarter. The net interest margin (NIM) increased 15 basis points to 2.79%. Our estimate for NII and NIM was $3.66 billion and 3.00%, respectively.

Non-interest income increased 12.1% year over year to $2.3 billion. The improvement was driven by a rise in all the components of fee income, except for residential and commercial mortgage income. Our estimate was $2.12 billion.

Non-interest expenses totaled $3.46 billion, which rose 4% from the year-ago figure. Our estimate was $3.47 billion.

The efficiency ratio was 59% compared with 61% in the year-ago quarter. A fall in the efficiency ratio reflects increased profitability.

PNC's Loan and Deposit Balance Rises

As of Sept. 30, 2025, total loans were $326.6 billion, which increased slightly on a sequential basis. Our estimate for total loans was $325.8 billion. Further, total deposits increased 1.4% from the end of the previous quarter to $432.7 billion. Our estimate for total deposits was $424.9 billion.

PNC Financial’s Credit Quality Improves

Non-performing loans fell 17.1% year over year to $2.1 billion. Further, net loan charge-offs were $179 million, which declined 37.4% year over year. Our estimate for non-performing loans was $2.0 billion.

The company reported a provision for credit losses of $167 million in the third quarter, which declined 31.2% from the year-earlier quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $228 million.

The allowance for credit losses decreased 1.1% to $5.2 billion. Our estimate for the metric was $5.1 billion.

PNC’s Capital Position & Profitability Ratios Improve

As of Sept. 30, 2025, the Basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.6% compared with 10.3% as of Sept. 30, 2024.

Return on average assets and average common shareholders’ equity were 1.27% and 13.24%, respectively, compared with 1.05% and 11.72% witnessed in the prior-year quarter.

PNC Financial’s Capital Distribution Activity

In the third quarter of 2025, PNC returned $1 billion of capital to shareholders. This included $0.7 billion in common stock dividends and $0.3 billion in common share repurchases.

Our View on PNC

PNC Financial’s solid NII and fee income growth, along with rising loan and deposit balances, are expected to drive its top-line performance. A strong capital position supports consistent shareholder returns. However, elevated expenses remain a near-term concern.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc Quote

Currently, PNC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Dates & Expectations of Other Banks

M&T Bank Corporation MTB is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 16.

Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTB’s quarterly earnings per share has been revised upward to $4.41 per share. This implies an 8.1% growth from the prior-year quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Oct. 17.

The consensus estimate for FITB’s quarterly earnings has been revised downward to 87 cents per share over the past seven days. This indicates a 2.3% rise from the prior-year quarter.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.