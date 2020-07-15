US Markets
PNC Financial profit more than doubles on BlackRock stake sale gain

July 15 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc's PNC.N second-quarter profit more than doubled as the U.S. regional bank recorded a gain from the sale of its position in asset manager BlackRock Inc BLK.N.

Net income attributable to common shareholders jumped to $3.59 billion, or $8.40 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $1.31 billion, or $2.88 per share, a year earlier, the bank said on Wednesday. (https://reut.rs/3jcwi91)

