PNC Financial (PNC), TCW Partner for Private Credit Platform

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC and TCW Group, Inc., which is a preeminent global asset manager, have extended their 15-year collaboration and partnered to offer private credit solutions to middle-market companies.

The partnership will oversee the new strategy's every investment activity, including origination, underwriting, and portfolio management. It will primarily focus on directly originated, senior secured asset, and cash-flow-based loans to sponsored and non-sponsored middle market companies.

In its first year, the private credit platform is aiming for $2.5 billion in investor equity capital available for investment. This will be backed by anchor investments from Nippon Life, TCW's strategic partner and shareholder, and PNC. Investment activity is expected to start later this year.

The partnership will leverage both companies’ credit expertise by combining TCW’s 23-year record of originating, underwriting and managing direct lending portfolios, and PNC's national client relationships and its leading middle-market lending franchise. It will help the companies gain a significant share of the expanding private credit market.

Per TCW management, "We are thrilled to partner with PNC to expand our direct lending capabilities and provide financing to a critical segment of U.S. companies, as well as offer a differentiated investment solution for clients."

PNC management noted, "Combining the power and legacy of PNC's broad lending capabilities with TCW's private credit group will deliver significant benefit to companies seeking growth opportunities."

The move underlines PNC’s commitment to strengthening its business through strategic initiatives and acquisitions.In February 2024, it announced plans to invest $1 billion to open more than 100 branches and renovate above 1,200 existing locations by 2028. Such efforts will bolster its presence in key locations and augment its retail banking business.

PNC shares have gained 29.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 34.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PNC Financial presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

A number of financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs GS and JPMorgan JPM, have been making efforts to enter the global private credit market, given attractive opportunities and high demand in the space.

In February 2024, GS entered a partnership with Mubadala Investment, an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, to invest $1 billion in private credit deals in multiple Asia-Pacific markets, with a particular focus on India.

The expansion into the private credit space will likely drive Goldman’s revenue growth amid efforts to scale back its consumer banking business and focus on its core strengths of investment banking, trading and asset management.

Likewise, JPM allocated $10 billion for its private credit strategy. The financial giant wants to bring together a group of lenders for the purpose of funding the private credit deals it originates.

JPMorgan held discussions with sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, endowments and alternative asset managers.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.