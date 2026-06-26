PNC Financial to Lift Dividend by 18% After 2026 Fed Stress Test

Following the release of the Federal Reserve's 2026 stress test, PNC Financial Services PNC announced its planned capital actions and reaffirmed its strong capital position. According to the Fed's stress test results released on June 24, 2026, PNC was among the 32 U.S. banks that successfully passed the test.

Consistent with the Fed's announcement in February 2026, PNC's stress capital buffer (SCB) will remain unchanged at the regulatory minimum of 2.5% until Oct. 1, 2027, while the agency reviews public feedback on its supervisory models. A new SCB requirement, based on the results of the 2027 stress test, is expected to become effective thereafter.

The Fed's Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review also estimated PNC's minimum capital ratios for the period from the first quarter of 2026 through the first quarter of 2028 under the hypothetical severely adverse scenario. During the stress test horizon, PNC's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio declined by only 0.3% from its starting level to the minimum level, marking the strongest performance among its peer group.

Including the Basel III minimum CET1 capital requirement of 4.5%, PNC is required to maintain a CET1 ratio of at least 7%. As of March 31, 2026, the company's CET1 ratio stood at 10.1%, significantly above the required minimum level. This underlines PNC's capital strength and enables the company to undertake growth initiatives and continue capital payouts.

As part of its capital plan, PNC intends to raise its quarterly cash dividend by 18% to $2 per share from $1.7. The proposed increase remains subject to approval by the company's board of directors at its July 6, 2026, meeting and is expected to become effective in the third quarter of 2026.

Based on yesterday's closing price of $245.3, PNC's current dividend yield stands at 2.8%, higher than the industry's 1.7%. Over the past five years, the company has increased its dividend five times.

Dividend Yield



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Apart from the dividend hike, PNC continues to return capital through share repurchases. In July 2022, the company authorized a 100 million-share repurchase program. As of March 31, 2026, nearly 32 million shares remained available under the authorization.

PNC also maintains a solid liquidity position. As of March 31, 2026, total available liquidity, comprising cash and due from banks as well as interest-earning deposits in banks, was $31.7 billion. With no short-term debt and a long-term debt of $63.9 billion as of March 31, 2026, the company maintains a healthy funding profile.

Supported by robust capital levels, solid liquidity and continued earnings strength, PNC appears well-positioned to sustain its capital distribution activities while supporting future growth. The planned dividend increase, along with ongoing share repurchases, underscores management's confidence in the company's financial strength and long-term outlook.

Other Banks Signal Higher Dividend Post 2026 Stress Test

Other firms also announced higher capital return plans following the completion of the 2026 stress test process, including Citigroup C and U.S. Bancorp USB.

Citigroup plans to increase its quarterly common stock dividend by 12% to 67 cents per share from 60 cents, subject to quarterly board approval, starting in the third quarter of 2026.

U.S. Bancorp intends to raise its quarterly dividend by 3.8% to 54 cents per share from 52 cents, subject to board approval, with the increase expected to become effective in the third quarter of 2026.

PNC’s Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of PNC Financial have rallied 14.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.8%.

Price Performance



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Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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