PNC Financial fourth-quarter profit rises 2%

Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
U.S. regional bank PNC Financial Services Group Inc posted a 2.2% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by growth in its loan portfolio.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based bank's net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.30 billion, or $2.97 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.27 billion, or $2.75 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 6.2% to $4.61 billion.

