PNC Earnings: PNC Financial Gains on Q2 Beat

PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) shares are ticking marginally higher today after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results. With a year-over-year increase of 2.2%, revenue of $5.41 billion landed ahead of consensus by a thin margin of $10 million. Furthermore, its EPS of $3.39 outpaced estimates by $0.40.

PNC’s Q2 Numbers

Sequentially, the company’s top line rose by 5% on the back of higher noninterest income. Its net interest income, in comparison, grew modestly to $3.3 billion. This increase was driven by higher yields on interest-earning assets. The company’s net interest margin improved by 3 basis points to 2.6%. The company’s provision for credit losses jumped to $235 million from $155 million in the first quarter. Its noninterest expense increased by 1% to $3.36 billion.

While PNC’s average loan balances remained largely flat at $319.9 billion, average deposits contracted by roughly $3 billion to $417.2 billion. Notably, the company recorded a gain of $754 million from the monetization and conversion of its Visa Class B-1 shares. However, these gains were partially offset by a loss of $497 million from the sale of some of PNC’s portfolio holdings.

PNC’s share price has rallied by nearly 39% over the past year and the company anticipates a record net interest income in 2025. Moreover, its $1 billion investment into branch expansion makes this stock a key name to keep an eye on.

What Is the Price Target for PNC Stock?

Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on PNC Financial, alongside an average PNC price target of $172.80. However, analysts’ views on the company could see a revision following today’s earnings report.

Read full Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.