PNC Bank To Open 100 New Branches By 2028

PNC Bank is investing $1 billion to open 100 new branches and renovate roughly 1,200 locations by 2028, the bank announced earlier this month. The new branches will be scattered throughout the U.S. in major cities such as Denver and Miami, with many locations throughout Texas, spanning Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Houston.

The new and improved branches will extend banking access to communities across the country and enhance the customer experience, according to PNC Bank. The renovations are significant, extending to roughly half of the bank’s 2,300 locations.

Despite the news of its expansion, PNC has closed over 50 branches since September 2023, with 13 of these closures taking place in 2024. Similarly, Chase Bank recently announced plans to add 500 new branches by 2027, following more than 130 of its own branch closures in the past six months.

Local Branches Are Still Important to Consumers

Research suggests that even though online and mobile banking are becoming increasingly popular, there is still a need for bank branches. The FDIC’s 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF) shows that 85% of depositors use online banking. However, the most recent data from Statista’s Consumer Insights study shows that nearly half of banking customers (47%) use in-branch banking services.

While most people use online and mobile banking, many still bank in person. “There’s still some comfort when you’re talking about something so sensitive as your own money, that you are seeing the person face to face, that you feel like you know your banker,” says Jaime Peters, assistant dean and professor of finance at Maryville University of St. Louis, in an article for Marketplace.

In the same article, Reynold Byers, professor of supply chain management at Arizona State University, gave examples of ways online and mobile banking may not be sufficient. “A lot of times, if you try to … get a good explanation of some detailed or complex loan or account, it’s hard to find that information on the website or the mobile app.”

PNC Bank Accounts That Can’t Be Opened Online

While most PNC accounts can be opened online, a few must be opened at a branch.

: Combined checking and savings account for students.

Combined checking and savings account for students. : Checking account built for budgeting and everyday spending.

Checking account built for budgeting and everyday spending. : Standard CDs with terms ranging from seven months to 10 years.

Standard CDs with terms ranging from seven months to 10 years. : Promotional CDs with terms ranging from four to 61 months.

