PNC Bank Promotions Of August 2022: $200, $400, $500 Bonus Offers

PNC Financial Services Group is the sixth largest bank in the United States, with assets of more than $500 billion. The bank has a multiregional footprint that covers most of the United States and includes 2,600 branch locations, plus approximately 60,000 PNC and partner ATMs. PNC’s Virtual Wallet products are like traditional checking accounts, but they include savings options as well.

PNC is currently offering bonuses up to $400 if you open a Virtual Wallet account. PNC also incentivizes business owners to consider its line of small business products, with welcome bonuses up to $500.

How Can You Earn a PNC Bank Bonus?

PNC offers new customers the opportunity to earn a welcome bonus for opening a new business or personal checking account and completing qualifying activities. New customers include people who do not currently have a PNC bank account and have not closed a PNC bank account within the previous 90 days.

Personal checking account bonuses require you to open an account and receive qualifying direct deposits into the account within 60 days.

PNC’s business banking account bonuses require you to open a new account and complete qualifying activities, such as maintaining a minimum balance for 60 days and making qualifying transactions using your linked business debit card.

PNC Bank currently offers welcome bonuses on both business and personal checking accounts. The below details are accurate as of August 8, 2022.

PNC Bank Promotions for 2022

PNC Bank Personal Checking Account Bonus Offer: Earn up to $400

PNC’s banking products and bonuses vary by location. For the purposes of this article, we refer to the bank’s account and offers within the New York ZIP code of 10001. Visit PNC’s website to find promotions specific to your location.

PNC’s Virtual Wallet is a personal checking account that comes in three levels: base, Performance Spend and Performance Select. Besides checking (called “Spend”), the accounts can feature a short-term savings component (“Reserve”) or a long-term savings option (“Growth”).

The base has a monthly service fee and includes reimbursements for up to two PNC fees at domestic or international ATMs outside of PNC’s network, plus up to $5 in reimbursements for other banks’ ATM fees

has a monthly service fee and includes reimbursements for up to four PNC fees at domestic or international ATMs outside of PNC’s network, plus up to $10 in reimbursements for other banks’ ATM fees.

account holders can use other banks’ ATMs with no fee charged by PNC. Additionally, account holders receive up to $20 in reimbursements for other banks’ ATM fees per statement period. Virtual Wallet with Performance Select carries a monthly service charge.

New-account bonus cash is available only if PNC offers its Virtual Wallet products to customers in your area. If you open your account online or over the phone, PNC will use your ZIP code to determine eligibility.

What is the offer? Open a base Virtual Wallet account and . Or open a Virtual Wallet with Performance Spend account, and . Or, open a Virtual Wallet with Performance Select account and .receive $5,000 or more in qualifying direct deposits to earn a $400 bonus.

Open a base Virtual Wallet account and . Or open a Virtual Wallet with Performance Spend account, and . Or, open a Virtual Wallet with Performance Select account and .receive $5,000 or more in qualifying direct deposits to earn a $400 bonus. What is considered a direct deposit? PNC defines a qualifying direct deposit as a recurring direct deposit of regular monthly income—like a paycheck, pension or Social Security benefits—into your checking account. Credit card cash-advance transfers, wire transfers, person-to-person payments, transfers made between accounts or deposits made at a PNC branch bank or ATM do not qualify.

PNC defines a qualifying direct deposit as a recurring direct deposit of regular monthly income—like a paycheck, pension or Social Security benefits—into your checking account. Credit card cash-advance transfers, wire transfers, person-to-person payments, transfers made between accounts or deposits made at a PNC branch bank or ATM do not qualify. When do you receive your bonus? Your Virtual Wallet account will be credited with your bonus within 60 to 90 days after all conditions of the offer have been met.

Your Virtual Wallet account will be credited with your bonus within 60 to 90 days after all conditions of the offer have been met. Is there a time limit on the offer? This limited-time offer is available through Aug. 31, 2022.

This limited-time offer is available through Aug. 31, 2022. Can you avoid the monthly service fees? The monthly fee for the base Virtual Wallet account is waived if you’re over the age of 62 or when you receive $500 in monthly direct deposits or maintain a minimum monthly balance of $500. The monthly fee for Virtual Wallet with Performance Spend is waived when you receive $2,000 or more in monthly direct deposits, maintain a minimum monthly balance of $2,000 in the account, or carry a minimum balance of $10,000 across all of your PNC consumer deposit accounts.

The monthly fee for Virtual Wallet with Performance Select is waived when you receive $5,000 or more in monthly direct deposits, maintain a minimum monthly balance of $5,000 in the account, or keep a minimum balance of $25,000 across all of your PNC consumer deposit accounts.

PNC Bank Business Checking Account Bonus: Earn Up To $500

PNC offers three levels of business checking, differentiated primarily by how many fee-free transactions are offered each month.

If you only need the basics, the account offers up to 150 transactions per month for a monthly account maintenance fee. If your business requires more transactions, the offers 500 transactions for a monthly fee. For larger businesses, there’s the , which includes 2,500 transactions per month and up to four additional checking accounts for a monthly maintenance fee.

There’s also the account, which offers the option to pay only for the banking services you use each month.

Welcome bonuses are restricted to businesses with annual revenues of less than $5 million. PNC Bank does not mention any geographical restrictions.

What is the offer?

Or open a Treasury Enterprise Plan or Analysis Business Checking account and .

When do you receive your bonus? Your new customer reward will be credited to your eligible account within 90 days after all conditions of the offer have been met.

Your new customer reward will be credited to your eligible account within 90 days after all conditions of the offer have been met. Is there a time limit on the offer? This offer is available to business customers opening a new account by Sept. 30, 2022.

This offer is available to business customers opening a new account by Sept. 30, 2022. Can you avoid the monthly service fees? Yes. The monthly fee for Business Checking is waived when you maintain an average monthly balance of $500 or more or use a linked PNC business credit card to make at least $500 in eligible purchases. You can also avoid the fee if you open a PNC Merchant Services account and generate at least $500 in qualifying monthly processing deposits.

The monthly fee for Business Checking Plus is waived when you maintain a minimum monthly balance of $5,000 or use a linked PNC business credit card to make at least $5,000 in eligible purchases. You can also avoid the fee by opening a PNC Merchant Services account and generating $5,000 or more in qualifying monthly deposits, or by maintaining an average combined balance of $20,000 or more across linked PNC business checking and money market accounts.

The Treasury Enterprise Plan monthly fee is waived when you maintain a minimum $30,000 average combined monthly balance across the master checking account and all linked checking accounts.

The monthly maintenance fee for the Analysis Business Checking account is not waivable.

What Else Should You Know About PNC Bank Bonus Offers?

Your Bonus May Be Taxable

PNC notes that the value of your reward may be reported to the IRS on a Form 1099 and may be considered taxable. The bank recommends that you consult with your tax advisor regarding the taxability of your bank bonus.

PNC Bank Bonuses Are for New Customers

PNC Bank offers account welcome bonuses only to new customers who do not have an existing account with the bank and have not recently closed an account. Additionally, PNC limits how frequently you can receive a new customer bonus.

Personal checking customers must not currently have a PNC Bank consumer checking account and must not have closed an account within the past 90 days. Additionally, personal customers are only eligible to receive one PNC promotional premium every 24 months.

Likewise, business banking customers must not have an existing PNC Bank business checking account and must not have closed a business checking account within the past 90 days. Business checking account customers are eligible to receive a promotional premium once every 12 months.

These restrictions apply to all account signers, so if any business partner on the account is already a PNC customer or has received a welcome bonus recently, the account may not be eligible to receive a welcome bonus.

Bottom Line

PNC is a nationwide bank, but the strength of its branch and ATM presence varies depending on where you live. We recommend checking out PNC locations near you before opening an account. Depending on where you live, you may be able to get up to $400 for opening a personal checking account or $500 for opening a business checking account.

If PNC’s physical presence isn’t a great fit or you find the direct deposit requirements difficult to meet, head over to the Forbes Advisor list of best bank bonuses to see what bonuses other banks have on offer.

