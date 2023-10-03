News & Insights

US Markets
PNC

PNC Bank buys $16.6 bln capital commitment portfolio from Signature Bridge Bank

Credit: REUTERS/ASHRAF FAHIM

October 03, 2023 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Adds details from statement and background throughout

Oct 3 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services' PNC.N banking unit said on Tuesday that it had bought a portfolio of capital commitments from Signature Bridge Bank worth $16.6 billion in an agreement with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp as receiver.

The portfolio comprises fund subscription credit lines extended to private-equity firms to help manage liquidity and bridge financing for investments and includes $9 billion of funded loans.

"PNC has long participated in the capital commitments business and the acquired portfolio is highly complementary," the bank said in a statement.

The popularity of the credit vehicles has soared over the past decade among PE and private real-estate investment firms.

The transaction, to be funded with cash on hand, is expected to immediately add to PNC's earnings, and will represent about 10 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2023, PNC Bank said.

PNC Bank purchased these commitments and loans without any funding, guarantees or loss-sharing agreements from the FDIC, the company added.

The FDIC closed Signature Bank in March amid an intensifying regional banking crisis and transferred all of its deposits and substantially all of its assets to Signature Bridge Bank, a full-service financial institution that is operating under a board appointed by the watchdog.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PNC
SBNY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.