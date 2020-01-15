PNC Announces Increase To Authorized Share Repurchases - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) announced it has received approval from the Federal Reserve to repurchase up to an additional $1.0 billion in common shares through the end of the second quarter of 2020. This is in addition to the share repurchase programs of up to $4.3 billion, announced in June 2019.

"With the announced increase to our authorized share buybacks, we are well positioned with capital flexibility for the opportunities and challenges ahead as we remain focused on creating long-term shareholder value by doing what is best for our customers," said, Bill Demchak, PNC CEO.

PNC returned $1.5 billion of capital to shareholders in the fourth quarter through repurchases of 6.5 million common shares for $1.0 billion and dividends on common shares of $.5 billion.

For the full year 2019, PNC returned $5.4 billion of capital to shareholders through repurchases of 25.9 million common shares for $3.5 billion and dividends on common shares of $1.9 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.