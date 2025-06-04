$PNBK stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PNBK stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,465,099 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PNBK:
$PNBK Insider Trading Activity
$PNBK insiders have traded $PNBK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN SUGARMAN (President) purchased 7,019,978 shares for an estimated $5,264,983
- MICHAEL A. CARRAZZA (Chairman of the Board) purchased 865,990 shares for an estimated $649,492
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PNBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $PNBK stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ANGEL OAK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 3,333,386 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,866,727
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 389,443 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $451,753
- AQR ARBITRAGE LLC removed 110,411 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,197
- SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC removed 75,929 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,302
- UBS GROUP AG added 62,119 shares (+30302.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,058
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 23,763 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,565
- ALMANACK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC. added 10,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,600
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $PNBK on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.