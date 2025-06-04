$PNBK stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PNBK stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,465,099 of trading volume.

$PNBK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PNBK:

$PNBK insiders have traded $PNBK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN SUGARMAN (President) purchased 7,019,978 shares for an estimated $5,264,983

MICHAEL A. CARRAZZA (Chairman of the Board) purchased 865,990 shares for an estimated $649,492

$PNBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $PNBK stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

