PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences on Oncology Innovation and Healthcare Advances

PMV Pharmaceuticals announces participation in upcoming investor conferences focused on oncology and one-on-one investor meetings.

Quiver AI Summary

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced that its CEO, David H. Mack, and Chief Development Officer, Deepika Jalota, will participate in upcoming investor conferences, specifically the TD Cowen Annual Oncology Innovation Summit and the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. They will also conduct one-on-one investor meetings. A live audio webcast of their presentations will be available online, with an archived replay accessible for 90 days afterwards. PMV Pharma is focused on developing small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, a critical protein in cancer biology, and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Potential Positives

PMV Pharmaceuticals is actively engaging with investors by participating in prominent investor conferences, indicating proactive efforts to communicate their strategic direction and growth potential.

The focus on tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 may position PMV Pharma at the forefront of oncology, particularly given the prevalence of TP53 mutations in cancer.

The involvement of experienced executives, such as the CEO and Chief Development Officer, in these events highlights the leadership's commitment to transparency and investor relations.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What conferences will PMV Pharmaceuticals participate in?

PMV Pharmaceuticals will participate in the TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit and the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

Who are the key speakers from PMV Pharma at the events?

David H. Mack, Ph.D., and Deepika Jalota, Pharm. D., will represent PMV Pharma at the conferences.

When is the TD Cowen Summit scheduled?

The TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit will take place on May 27, 2025, at 11:30 AM EDT.

Where can I access the live webcast of the presentations?

The live audio webcast of the events will be available online at the Events & Presentations section of PMV Pharma's website.

How long will the event replays be available?

An archived replay of PMV Pharma’s presentations will be available for 90 days following the webcast.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PMVP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $PMVP stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PRINCETON, N.J., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“PMV Pharma”; Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, today announced that David H. Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer and Deepika Jalota, Pharm. D., Chief Development Officer, will participate at the following investor conferences. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.







TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA







Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025





Time: 11:30 AM EDT







Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference







Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025





Time: 3:45 PM EDT





A live audio webcast of the events will be available online at



Events & Presentations



. An archived replay of PMV Pharma’s presentations will be available for 90 days following the webcast at



Events & Presentations



.







About PMV Pharma







PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53. TP53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. Our co-founder, Dr. Arnold Levine, established the field of p53 biology when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with a pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. For more information, please visit





www.pmvpharma.com





.







Investors Contact:







Tim Smith





Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations







investors@pmvpharma.com









Media Contact:







Kathy Vincent





Greig Communications







kathy@greigcommunications.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.