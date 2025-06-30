$PMNT stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PMNT stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,359,534 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PMNT:
$PMNT Insider Trading Activity
$PMNT insiders have traded $PMNT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PMNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MAX GOTTSCHALK has made 13 purchases buying 453,717 shares for an estimated $2,108,666 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PMNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $PMNT stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- US BANCORP \DE\ added 250,000 shares (+100.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $275,000
- MAGNUS FINANCIAL GROUP LLC added 74,550 shares (+271.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,005
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 12,288 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,516
- CHAPIN DAVIS, INC. removed 11,000 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,100
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,850
- UBS GROUP AG added 54 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $PMNT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.