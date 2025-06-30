$PMNT stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PMNT stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,359,534 of trading volume.

$PMNT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PMNT:

$PMNT insiders have traded $PMNT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PMNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAX GOTTSCHALK has made 13 purchases buying 453,717 shares for an estimated $2,108,666 and 0 sales.

$PMNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $PMNT stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

