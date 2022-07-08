PMI’s Swedish Match deal could go into extra time

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elliott Investment Management is more likely to drag out than stub out Philip Morris International’s acquisition of Swedish Match. The activist is building a stake in the oral tobacco company to oppose its $16 billion takeover by PMI, according to Bloomberg https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-07-07/activist-elliott-is-said-to-build-stake-in-swedish-match#xj4y7vzkg?sref=yYqHJdKG. Nor is it alone. Shareholders Abrdn and hedge fund Bronte Capital also don’t like the transaction. That makes PMI’s 90% acceptance threshold look tough.

But there are no obvious Big Tobacco candidates to make a counteroffer. And PMI’s price was already rich, forcing any acquirer to slash costs aggressively or accelerate a rollout in other countries to produce a decent return. That’s why PMI Chief Executive Jacek Olczak is more likely to cut the acceptance threshold and extend the Sept. 30 deadline https://www.swedishmatch.com/Media/Pressreleases-and-news/Press-releases/2022/statement-by-the-board-of-directors-of-swedish-match-ab-in-relation-to-the-public-cash-offer-by-philip-morris-holland-holdings-b.v. As time passes, new information on regulatory attitudes to products like tobacco pouches in Europe and the United States could change Match’s outlook. But Olczak coughing up more cash still looks unlikely. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

