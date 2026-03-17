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PMI U.S. To Launch Business Solutions Center In Tampa, Florida

March 17, 2026 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses announced an investment of approximately $50 million in a new Business Solutions Center in Tampa, Florida. It will create approximately 180 direct and indirect high-skilled jobs. The new Business Solutions Center will be located at Highwoods Bay Center in the Westshore Business District at 5426 Bay Center Drive. The announced investment includes capital expenditures for the build-out of the new workspace and PMI U.S.'s 10-year lease commitment for the site.

The company said the new Business Solutions Center will provide career opportunities across a wide range of skill levels, including finance, data engineering and analytics, information technology, project management, sales enablement, talent acquisition, people operations, and more.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Philip Morris shares are down 0.02 percent to $174.76.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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