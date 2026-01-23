PMI Presents Scientific Evidence To FDA For ZYN's Reduced-Risk Claim

(RTTNews) - Friday, Philip Morris International(PM) presented scientific evidence to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee.

This was part of the agency's review of a Modified Risk Tobacco Product designation for PM's ZYN nicotine pouches. If granted, this designation would allow PM's U.S. businesses to inform legal-age adult smokers that switching completely from cigarettes to ZYN significantly lowers the risk of several smoking-related diseases.

According to PM, the FDA noted that the proposed reduced-risk claim is scientifically accurate, while youth nicotine pouch use remains relatively low.

The company also stated that the evidence showed ZYN contains substantially fewer harmful chemicals than cigarettes and supports complete switching among adult smokers.

