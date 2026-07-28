PMI Launches $1.2B Aurora Facility, Expands ZYN Production

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses (PM) have officially opened their new Aurora, Colorado manufacturing campus, marking a landmark investment of $1.2 billion between 2024 and 2028.

The facility, which began commercial production in July 2026, is dedicated to producing ZYN nicotine pouches and expands PMI's domestic manufacturing footprint alongside sites in Kentucky and North Carolina.

Situated on a 148-acre site, the 780,000-square-foot campus is PMI's first greenfield manufacturing complex in the United States. Developed in just 19 months using a design-build approach, the project underscores PMI's commitment to supply chain resilience, and positioning Aurora as a strategic hub for both U.S. production and international exports.

Stacey Kennedy, CEO of PMI U.S., described the opening as a milestone that reflects confidence in American workers and long-term growth opportunities. "This facility expands our production capacity, strengthens our supply chain, and enhances our ability to serve growing demand in the United States and around the world," Kennedy said.

Originally announced in 2024 as a $600 million project, the Aurora campus has since doubled in scale, with approximately $1 billion of the investment already incurred. The site is expected to continue expanding with additional production capacity and infrastructure to support ZYN's growth in the U.S. and abroad.

Aurora represents more than a manufacturing facility— it is a cornerstone of PMI U.S.'s long-term growth strategy, reinforcing its role in advancing U.S. manufacturing leadership and creating high-quality jobs.

PM has traded between $142.11 and $199.78 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $195.66, up 1.36%. During overnight trading session the stock was at $196.84, up 0.60%.

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