PMGC Stock Falls After Strategic Nuclear Investment Announcement

January 06, 2026 — 01:09 pm EST

(RTTNews) - PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) shares fell 16.46%, trading at $5.38, down $1.06, after the company announced that its investment arm, PMGC Capital LLC, acquired non-controlling shares in Nuclea Energy Inc., a developer of micro modular nuclear reactors intended for off-grid and industrial energy applications.

The drop followed news that PMGC Capital's investment, which closed in November 2025, aligns with its strategy to back businesses in long-term growth sectors such as advanced energy infrastructure and decarbonization, including scalable, low-carbon micro reactor technology.

On the day of the release, ELAB opened lower, saw elevated selling pressure, and traded down sharply compared with its previous close on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was reflecting heightened market reaction to the strategic transaction announcement and related company developments.

