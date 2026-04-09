PMGC Holdings Stock Gains 33% After Subsidiary Announces LTA With Tier 1 Firm

(RTTNews) - Shares of PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) are gaining about 33 percent during Thursday morning trading after its subsidiary, AGA Precision Systems LLC, announced the execution of a Long-Term Agreement with a globally recognized Tier 1 aerospace and defense company.

The company's shares are currently trading at $5.94 on the Nasdaq, up 33.11 percent. The stock opened at $6.53 and has climbed as high as $7.00 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $1.62 to $467.37.

Under the agreement, AGA will supply precision CNC-manufactured components in support of the customer's aerospace and defense programs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.