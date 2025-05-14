PMGC Holdings Inc. Files Quarterly Report for Q1 2025, Highlights Strategic Growth Initiatives

PMGC Holdings Inc. files its quarterly report, highlighting strategic growth and upcoming acquisitions.

PMGC Holdings Inc. announced the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ending March 31, 2025, with the SEC, which can be accessed on both the SEC's website and the company's investor relations page. The company emphasizes its strong financial position and strategic focus on growth through acquisitions of B2B businesses. Its subsidiaries include NorthStrive Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, PMGC Research, a research and development arm, and PMGC Capital, an investment firm. PMGC also revealed a pending acquisition of a cash-flow-positive IT custom packaging company. The company is committed to exploring diverse opportunities to enhance shareholder value and encourages caution regarding forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties.

PMGC Holdings has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, indicating compliance with regulatory requirements and transparency with investors.

The company is in a strong financial position, claiming it is well-capitalized with a strong balance sheet.

PMGC is actively pursuing strategic acquisitions in the B2B sector that could drive revenue growth and enhance shareholder value.

The signing of a non-binding LOI to acquire a cash-flow-positive IT custom packaging company indicates potential for future revenue enhancement and business expansion.

The company emphasizes that it cannot assure investors that its forward-looking statements will be accurate, indicating volatility and uncertainty in its future performance.

The announcement of a pending acquisition through a non-binding Letter of Intent may imply the company is in a position of needing to pursue growth through acquisitions, which can be a riskier strategy.

The press release directs investors to the "Risk Factors" section of its filings, suggesting potential issues that may not be fully covered in this announcement but could affect investor confidence.

What is PMGC Holdings Inc.?

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages a portfolio through strategic acquisitions and investments across various industries.

Where can I find the Quarterly Report for PMGC?

The Quarterly Report for PMGC can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, as well as the Company’s investor relations website.

What are the subsidiaries of PMGC Holdings?

PMGC's current subsidiaries include NorthStrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC.

What is the focus of NorthStrive Biosciences Inc.?

NorthStrive Biosciences focuses on developing aesthetic medicines and innovative solutions for the obesity market, particularly through its lead asset, EL-22.

What recent acquisition is PMGC pursuing?

PMGC is in the process of acquiring a cash-flow-positive IT custom packaging company, as announced in a non-binding Letter of Intent on April 16, 2025.

$ELAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $ELAB stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (the “Company,” “PMGC,” “we,” or “our”) today announced that it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (“Quarterly Report”) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).





The Quarterly Report is available on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



under the company’s filings, as well as on the Company’s investor relations website.





Management believes the Company is well-capitalized, with a strong balance sheet and a clearly defined business focus. Through its operating subsidiaries, the Company is advancing its strategic growth priorities and actively pursuing acquisitions of operating B2B businesses and assets with the potential to drive meaningful revenue growth and enhance shareholder value.





Current Operating Subsidiaries:





• NorthStrive Biosciences Inc. – A biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Its lead asset, EL-22, leverages an engineered probiotic approach to address a pressing issue in the obesity market by preserving muscle in patients undergoing weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, visit northstrivebio.com.





• PMGC Research Inc. – A research and development subsidiary that utilizes Canadian research grants and partners with leading Canadian universities to accelerate scientific discovery and transform cutting-edge technologies into commercially viable products.





• PMGC Capital LLC – A multi-strategy investment firm focused on direct investments, strategic lending, and the acquisition of undervalued companies and assets across diverse markets. Its mission is to identify and seize high-potential opportunities to deliver sustainable growth and maximize returns on capital.





• Pending Acquisition – On April 16, 2025, the Company announced the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire a U.S.-based, cash-flow-positive information technology (“IT”) custom packaging company.







About PMGC Holdings Inc.







PMGC is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. Currently, our portfolio consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries: Northstrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit



https://www.pmgcholdings.com



.





Forward-Looking Statements





Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2025, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at





www.sec.gov





. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.







IR Contact:











IR@pmgcholdings.com







