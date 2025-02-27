PMGC Holdings Inc. Announces Annual Sponsorship of TCA Venture Group's Orange County Network for 2025

PMGC Holdings Inc. sponsors TCA Venture Group for 2025 to enhance investment and business growth opportunities in Southern California.

Quiver AI Summary

PMGC Holdings Inc. has announced its annual sponsorship of TCA Venture Group’s Orange County network for 2025, aiming to enhance its investment efforts and market presence. As a significant player in the Southern California business ecosystem, PMGC plans to leverage TCA's extensive network of over 400 investors and industry experts to pursue mergers and acquisitions, while also supporting local businesses. TCA, renowned for its impactful contributions to early-stage companies, has facilitated over $300 million in investments since its inception in 1997. PMGC's sponsorship aligns with its mission to identify high-potential opportunities and foster innovation through strategic investments across its three subsidiaries: NorthStrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. CEO Graydon Bensler expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, which is expected to provide valuable insights and connections that will drive PMGC’s growth strategy.

Potential Positives

PMGC Holdings Inc. has announced its annual sponsorship of TCA Venture Group’s Orange County network for 2025, enhancing its visibility and engagement within the investment community.

The partnership with TCA, one of the largest and most active angel investor networks, will provide PMGC access to a vast network of over 400 seasoned investors and industry leaders, potentially leading to new investment opportunities.

This sponsorship aligns with PMGC's mission to support high-potential companies and contribute to the local business ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to fostering entrepreneurial growth.

The collaboration may enhance PMGC's acquisition strategy by providing strategic mentorship and partnerships facilitated by experienced TCA members.

Potential Negatives

The company is heavily reliant on external partnerships for growth, which may indicate a lack of self-sustained capabilities in investment and innovation.

The forward-looking statements highlight inherent uncertainties and risks, potentially signaling vulnerability in the company’s future performance and plans.

The mention of potential differences between projected and actual results raises concerns about the company's ability to meet its growth expectations, which could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is PMGC Holdings Inc.'s recent announcement?

PMGC Holdings Inc. announced its annual sponsorship of TCA Venture Group's Orange County network for 2025, aiming to strengthen its portfolio.

How many companies has TCA Venture Group funded?

TCA Venture Group has invested in over 525 companies, totaling more than $300 million since its founding in 1997.

What are the main goals of PMGC's sponsorship with TCA?

The sponsorship aims to identify high-potential companies and provide capital and operational expertise to drive long-term growth.

What industries does PMGC Holdings operate in?

PMGC operates in various industries through its subsidiaries, including biopharmaceuticals, research and development, and strategic investments.

How does TCA support early-stage companies?

TCA supports early-stage companies by providing capital, mentorship, and access to a vast network of investors and strategic partners.

Full Release



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



PMGC Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “PMGC,” “our,” or “we”) (Nasdaq: ELAB)



, a diversified holding company, is proud to announce its annual sponsorship of TCA Venture Group’s (“TCA”) Orange County network for 2025. As a Southern California Network Sponsor, PMGC is actively pursuing investments and M&A opportunities to strengthen its portfolio while fostering local business growth and expanding its market presence.





TCA Venture Group (formerly known as Tech Coast Angels) is one of the largest and most active angel investor networks in the United States. With a history spanning over 25 years, TCA has been instrumental in funding early-stage and seed-stage companies across all innovation-driven industries. Since its founding in 1997, TCA members have invested over $300 million in more than 525 companies, attracting an additional $2.2 billion in follow-on investments, primarily from venture capital firms.





“We are excited to join forces with TCA Venture Group as a key sponsor,” said Graydon Bensler, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of PMGC. “This sponsorship aligns perfectly with our mission to identify and support high-potential companies, providing both capital and operational expertise to drive long-term growth. TCA’s vast network of investors, entrepreneurs, and industry experts will enhance our ability to expand our portfolio and execute our acquisition strategy while directly contributing to the thriving Southern California business ecosystem.”





PMGC currently manages and operates a diverse portfolio of three wholly owned subsidiaries:









NorthStrive Biosciences Inc.



– A biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Our lead asset, EL-22, is leveraging an engineered probiotic approach to address obesity’s pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit www.



northstrivebio.com



.



NorthStrive Biosciences Inc. – A biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Our lead asset, EL-22, is leveraging an engineered probiotic approach to address obesity's pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit www.northstrivebio.com.





PMGC Research Inc.



– A research and development subsidiary, currently utilizing Canadian research grants and partnering with leading Canadian universities to accelerate scientific discovery and transform cutting-edge technologies into commercially viable products.



PMGC Research Inc. – A research and development subsidiary, currently utilizing Canadian research grants and partnering with leading Canadian universities to accelerate scientific discovery and transform cutting-edge technologies into commercially viable products.





PMGC Capital LLC.



PMGC Capital LLC. – A multi-strategy investment firm focused on direct investments, strategic lending, and acquiring undervalued companies and assets across diverse markets. The company's mission is to identify and seize high-potential opportunities, delivering sustainable growth and maximizing returns on capital.











Through this sponsorship, PMGC will gain valuable exposure through TCA’s national network, engage with over 400 seasoned investors, business leaders, and industry professionals. TCA members, consisting of experienced C-level executives, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and other professionals, not only invest in early-stage companies but also provide hands-on mentorship, board representation, and strategic partnerships. TCA is one of the largest and most active angel investor groups nationally, consistently ranking in the top three for deals funded, amounts invested, and membership size. The



HALO Report



recently ranked TCA as # 2 U.S. angel investment network for funded deals, and CB Insights, a market intelligence platform, has recognized TCA as the top-ranked angel group in terms of network centrality.





By aligning with TCA, PMGC strengthens its commitment to fostering entrepreneurial success and supporting innovative businesses. The Company believes this collaboration will open doors to new investment opportunities and further enhance PMGC’s position as a leading player in the investment and M&A landscape.







About PMGC Holdings Inc.







PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. Currently, our portfolio consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries: Northstrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit



https://www.pmgcholdings.com



.







About TCA Venture Group







TCA Venture Group is one of the largest and most active angel investor networks in the nation, and a leading source of funding for seed-stage and early-stage companies across all innovation industries in Southern California. TCA members are accredited investors who individually invest in startup companies. Companies go through well-structured, transparent, and time efficient screening and due diligence. As founders and executive-level business leaders, TCA members provide companies with more than just capital; they also contribute counsel, mentoring and access to an extensive network of investors, customers, strategic partners and management. TCA is a catalyst in the growth of the thriving Southern California entrepreneurial ecosystem of innovation. Since its founding in 1997, TCA has invested over $218 million in more than 380 companies and has helped attract more than $1.66 billion in additional capital/follow-on rounds, mostly from venture capital firms.





Learn more at



www.







tcaventuregroup.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC Holdings’ filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at



www.sec.gov



. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.







IR Contact:









IR@pmgcholdings.com





