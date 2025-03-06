PMGC Holdings Inc. Announces 1-for-7 Reverse Stock Split Effective March 10, 2025

PMGC Holdings Inc. announces a 1-for-7 reverse stock split effective March 10, 2025, to maintain Nasdaq compliance.

Quiver AI Summary

PMGC Holdings Inc. announced a 1-for-7 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective at midnight on March 10, 2025. This means that every seven shares will consolidate into one share, with fractional shares rounded up to the nearest full share. The stock will retain its trading symbol "ELAB," but will be assigned a new CUSIP number. This reverse split is aimed at helping PMGC meet Nasdaq’s listing requirements, particularly following recent rule changes that could lead to automatic delisting for stocks failing to maintain a minimum bid price. PMGC emphasizes that the reverse split will not affect the overall value of shareholder equity and that no immediate action is required from shareholders with broker-held shares. For shareholders holding physical certificates, they can exchange them through the company's transfer agent. Overall, the move seeks to enhance market visibility and investor confidence while positioning PMGC for future growth.

Potential Positives

The reverse stock split is a critical step in ensuring compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, allowing PMGC to maintain its presence on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Maintaining Nasdaq listing enhances the Company’s visibility, strengthens investor confidence, and positions PMGC for future growth.

The adjustments to outstanding stock awards and warrants ensure consistency and proportionality across shareholder equity.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a 1-for-7 reverse stock split suggests that the company's stock price has fallen below the minimum required by Nasdaq, indicating potential financial instability or poor market performance.

The reverse stock split is a measure to comply with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, hinting at prior failures to meet these standards, which could shake investor confidence.

The potential for automatic delisting if the stock falls below $0.10 for 10 consecutive days indicates a precarious financial position and ongoing compliance risks that may deter investment.

FAQ

What is the date of the PMGC reverse stock split?

The PMGC reverse stock split will take effect at midnight, Eastern time, on March 10, 2025.

What is the reverse stock split ratio for PMGC?

The reverse stock split ratio is 1-for-7, meaning every 7 shares will consolidate into 1 share.

Will shareholders need to take action for the reverse stock split?

No immediate action is required from shareholders; their holdings will be updated automatically.

How will the reverse split affect share value?

The reverse split will not change the overall value of shareholder equity, only the number of shares outstanding.

What is the purpose of PMGC's reverse stock split?

The reverse stock split aims to ensure compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements and maintain PMGC's market presence.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ELAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $ELAB stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (“PMGC” or the “Company”) today announced that it will effect a 1-for-7 reverse stock split (the “Split”) of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), effective at midnight, Eastern time, on March 10, 2025.







Key Details of the Reverse Stock Split:









Conversion Ratio: Every 7 shares of issued and outstanding Common Stock will be automatically consolidated into one share, with no further action required from shareholders.







Conversion Ratio: Every 7 shares of issued and outstanding Common Stock will be automatically consolidated into one share, with no further action required from shareholders.



Fractional Shares: Shareholders entitled to fractional shares will receive one full share for each fractional portion.







Fractional Shares: Shareholders entitled to fractional shares will receive one full share for each fractional portion.



Updated Stock Identifier: While the trading symbol for the Common Stock will remain “ELAB,” the Common Stock will be designated a new CUSIP number (73017P201).







Updated Stock Identifier: While the trading symbol for the Common Stock will remain “ELAB,” the Common Stock will be designated a new CUSIP number (73017P201).



Equity Adjustments: Outstanding stock awards, options, and the shares reserved for the equity incentive plan will be adjusted proportionally to reflect the Split.



Equity Adjustments: Outstanding stock awards, options, and the shares reserved for the equity incentive plan will be adjusted proportionally to reflect the Split.



Warrant Share and Exercise Price Adjustments: Shares of Common Stock underlying outstanding warrants and the exercise price of the outstanding warrants will be adjusted proportionally to reflect this stock split.













Purpose of the Reverse Stock Split:







The reverse stock split is a critical step in ensuring compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, allowing PMGC to maintain its presence on The Nasdaq Capital Market. A continued listing enhances the Company’s visibility, strengthens investor confidence, and positions PMGC for future growth. There is no guarantee the Company will meet the minimum bid price requirement.







Nasdaq Rule Changes and Compliance Considerations:







In line with recent Nasdaq rule changes approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 17, 2025, PMGC is implementing the reverse stock split to ensure continued compliance with listing requirements, notably:







Removal of Stay Period After the Second 180-Day Compliance Period:





Under amended Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815, if an issuer fails to meet the $1.00 minimum bid price after a second 180-day compliance period, a hearing request will no longer delay delisting. The stock will be automatically suspended and moved to the OTC market while any appeal is pending.







Removal of Stay Period After the Second 180-Day Compliance Period: Under amended Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815, if an issuer fails to meet the $1.00 minimum bid price after a second 180-day compliance period, a hearing request will no longer delay delisting. The stock will be automatically suspended and moved to the OTC market while any appeal is pending.



Limited Reverse Split Allowances:





Under amended Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iv), issuers that have conducted a reverse stock split within the past year are ineligible for another compliance period to regain the minimum bid price. Additionally, if a company has performed reverse splits totaling 1-to-250 within two years, it cannot use another compliance period.







Limited Reverse Split Allowances: Under amended Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iv), issuers that have conducted a reverse stock split within the past year are ineligible for another compliance period to regain the minimum bid price. Additionally, if a company has performed reverse splits totaling 1-to-250 within two years, it cannot use another compliance period.



Accelerated Delisting for Stocks Below $0.10:





Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii), stocks trading at or below $0.10 for 10 consecutive business days will be automatically subject to a Nasdaq delisting determination, with no compliance period granted.











These amendments emphasize the importance of maintaining a stable share price above the minimum threshold and reinforce PMGC’s commitment to staying ahead of potential noncompliance issues.







Impact on Shareholders:









No Immediate Action Required: Shareholders holding shares through a broker or in street name will see their holdings updated automatically.







No Immediate Action Required: Shareholders holding shares through a broker or in street name will see their holdings updated automatically.



Certificate Holders: Shareholders with physical certificates can exchange them, if desired, through VStock Transfer, LLC, the transfer agent of the Company, which will provide detailed instructions.







Certificate Holders: Shareholders with physical certificates can exchange them, if desired, through VStock Transfer, LLC, the transfer agent of the Company, which will provide detailed instructions.



Share Value: The reverse split does not impact the overall value of shareholder equity; it only reduces the number of shares outstanding while proportionally adjusting the share price.













Impact on our Common Stock:







Post Split it is anticipated that there will be approximately 577,000 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of March 10, 2025. The Company is a Nevada corporation, and pursuant to the Nevada Revised Statutes, shareholder approval is not required to effect the Split since in connection with the Split, the Company’s total number of authorized shares of common stock will also be decreased at the same ratio (1-for-7) as the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock.





For additional information, please refer to PMGC’s full Form 8-K filing available on the SEC’s website or contact PMGC directly at IR@pmgcholdings.com







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC Holdings’ filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at



www.sec.gov



. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.







IR Contact:









IR@pmgcholdings.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.