PMGC Holdings Fully Utilizes $20 Mln Equity Facility With Streeterville To Boost Growth; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB), a diversified holding company, announced that it has utilised all of the $20 million commitment under its equity purchase facility with Streeterville Capital, LLC.

The facility was established under a securities purchase agreement in September, 2025, under which they agreed to issue and sell to the Investor shares of up to $20 million over time under the equity purchase facility (ELOC).

PMGC's acquisitions in the first quarter of 2026 include SVM Machining, Inc., in February 2026.

SVM Machining is a precision Computer Numerical Control (CNC) manufacturing company serving medical device and surgical robotics, aerospace, including satellite, spaceflight, and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) components, biotech and pharmaceutical lab automation, semiconductor wafer handling, and transportation customers.

Management believes such acquisitions strengthen PMGC's position in sectors where reliability, technical certification, and high switching costs support long-term customer retention and value creation.

Looking ahead, PMGC intends to pursue both organic growth and selective acquisitions, and its near-term priorities include advancing Northstrive Biosciences Inc.'s biopharmaceutical pipeline focused on muscle preservation and obesity, including EL-22's path toward a Phase 2 IND submission supported by the FDA.

ELAB has traded between $1.62 and $467.36 in the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $4.65, up 35.06%.

ELAB is currently up 33.48% at $4.60.

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