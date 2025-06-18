PMGC Capital Urges Alaunos Therapeutics to Accept Strategic Financing Opportunity

PMGC Capital urges Alaunos Therapeutics to accept a strategic financing term sheet for shareholder value enhancement.

Quiver AI Summary

PMGC Capital LLC, a subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc., has publicly urged Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. to accept a term sheet developed with a leading Wall Street bank, which PMGC believes presents a strategic financing opportunity for Alaunos. PMGC Capital holds a significant stake in Alaunos and stresses that the proposed financing is a clean, non-toxic offer that could benefit shareholders and enhance the company's capital structure. PMGC Capital's CEO emphasized the importance of the board engaging with the bank to capitalize on this moment. The firm remains committed to working collaboratively with Alaunos' leadership to maximize long-term shareholder value and commended Alaunos for its prudent financial management amid challenging market conditions.

Potential Positives

PMGC Capital is actively advocating for Alaunos Therapeutics to accept a valuable financing term sheet, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

The proposed financing is described as non-toxic and well-structured, providing substantial capital that could create significant value for Alaunos' shareholders.

PMGC Capital emphasizes collaboration with Alaunos' leadership to pursue initiatives that align with the goal of long-term value maximization.

The press release commends Alaunos for maintaining a clean capital structure and prudent financial management during challenging market conditions, reinforcing positive sentiments about its operational integrity.

Potential Negatives

This press release indicates that PMGC Capital is directly urging Alaunos Therapeutics to accept a financing term sheet, which may suggest internal conflicts or lack of support for Alaunos' current management decisions.

The necessity for PMGC Capital to publicly advocate for Alaunos to act on the term sheet may imply that there is urgency or desperation for funding, potentially signaling financial instability for Alaunos.

The mention of a "clean capital structure" in reference to Alaunos could imply that any disruption in their financial strategies, such as accepting the proposed financing, may threaten their already stable position.

FAQ

What did PMGC Capital urge Alaunos Therapeutics to do?

PMGC Capital urged Alaunos Therapeutics to accept and act upon a term sheet facilitated through a leading Wall Street bank.

What is the significance of PMGC Capital's ownership position in Alaunos?

PMGC Capital holds a significant ownership position in Alaunos, acting in the best interest of all shareholders.

How does PMGC Capital describe the proposed financing for Alaunos?

PMGC Capital describes the proposed financing as a compelling, non-toxic, and well-structured opportunity for Alaunos.

What does PMGC Capital hope to achieve with Alaunos' leadership?

PMGC Capital hopes to collaborate with Alaunos' leadership to enhance long-term shareholder value.

Where can more information about PMGC Holdings be found?

More information about PMGC Holdings can be found on their official website at https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ELAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $ELAB stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Capital LLC (“PMGC Capital”), a wholly owned subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB), today issued a public statement urging Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) to accept and act upon the term sheet previously facilitated through a leading Wall Street Bank.





As disclosed in PMGC Capital’s May 14, 2025 press release, available on the PMGC Holdings website, PMGC Capital holds a significant ownership position in Alaunos and continues to act in the best interest of all shareholders.





The proposed financing sent to the board on 5/25/2025, introduced by PMGC Capital and led by a leading wall street bank, represents a compelling, value-aligned opportunity for Alaunos. The bank recently behind many Leading Treasury Strategy transactions that has since garnered widespread institutional attention and market momentum.





“We believe this term sheet offers Alaunos a timely and strategic path forward,” said Braeden Lichti, “This is one of the cleanest financing offers we've seen for a micro-cap company,” said Braeden Lichti, CEO of Northstrive Companies Inc., Manager of PMGC Capital, “It’s non-toxic, well-structured, and provides the company with substantial capital while potentially creating massive value for shareholders. The board should not miss this opportunity.”





PMGC Capital remains committed to working constructively with Alaunos’ Board and management to maximize long-term value and urges them to engage directly with the bank while the opportunity remains actionable.





We commend Alaunos Therapeutics for maintaining a clean capital structure and exercising prudent financial stewardship during challenging market conditions. PMGC Capital looks forward to collaborating with the Alaunos' leadership to pursue initiatives that align with its shared objective of enhancing long-term shareholder value.







About PMGC Capital LLC







A multi-strategy investment firm focused on direct investments, strategic lending, and acquiring undervalued companies and assets across diverse markets. Our mission is to identify and seize high-potential opportunities, delivering sustainable growth and maximizing returns on capital.







About PMGC Holdings Inc.







PMGC Holdings Inc. (“PMGC Holdings”) is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. Currently, our portfolio consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries: Northstrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit



https://www.pmgcholdings.com



.





Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding potential strategic opportunities and the expected benefits thereof. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of PMGC Holdings’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.





IR Contact:







IR@pmgcholdings.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.