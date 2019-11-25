PM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.01, changing hands as low as $81.90 per share. Philip Morris International Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PM's low point in its 52 week range is $64.67 per share, with $92.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.98.

