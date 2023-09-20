PM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $97.77, changing hands as high as $98.52 per share. Philip Morris International Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PM's low point in its 52 week range is $82.85 per share, with $105.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.75. The PM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.