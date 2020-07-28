PM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.80, changing hands as high as $79.35 per share. Philip Morris International Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PM's low point in its 52 week range is $56.01 per share, with $90.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.77. The PM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

