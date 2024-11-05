PM Capital Reports Strong Returns and Dividend Plans

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:PGF) has released an update.
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. has achieved outstanding portfolio performance, reporting a 24.5% return for the 2024 financial year, outpacing key indices like the MSCI World Net Total Return Index and S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. The company successfully raised $135 million through a share placement and $16 million from a Share Purchase Plan, with shareholders benefitting from a 6.8% increase in share value. The firm plans to maintain a robust dividend yield, underpinned by strong retained earnings and profit reserves, promising continued shareholder returns.
