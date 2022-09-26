Plymouth Industrial REIT Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: PLYM.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.99 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PLYM.PRA was trading at a 0.44% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.91% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PLYM.PRA shares, versus PLYM:

Below is a dividend history chart for PLYM.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: PLYM.PRA) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PLYM) are down about 7.1%.

