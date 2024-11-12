Plymouth Industrial REIT price target lowered to $25 from $26 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) to $25 from $26 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said the risks are largely priced and the valuation is looking favorable.
