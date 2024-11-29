Plymouth Industrial REIT price target lowered to $22 from $27 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) to $22 from $27 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates in the retail real estate investment trust group to reflect the Q3 results and adjusted revenue growth and expense assumptions.
