Is Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM). PLYM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.39. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.50. Over the last 12 months, PLYM's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.30 and as low as 7.07, with a median of 8.70.

We also note that PLYM holds a PEG ratio of 1.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PLYM's industry has an average PEG of 2.03 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, PLYM's PEG has been as high as 1.76 and as low as 1.22, with a median of 1.50.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PLYM's P/B ratio of 1.14. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.78. Over the past 12 months, PLYM's P/B has been as high as 2.33 and as low as 1.06, with a median of 1.32.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PLYM has a P/S ratio of 3.4. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.79.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Plymouth Industrial REIT is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PLYM sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

