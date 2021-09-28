Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PLYM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.66, the dividend yield is 3.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLYM was $22.66, representing a -5.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.04 and a 90.58% increase over the 52 week low of $11.89.

PLYM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PLYM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.09. Zacks Investment Research reports PLYM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.06%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the plym Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.